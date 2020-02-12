Health dept to prepare action plan for villages with poor sex ratio

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:52 IST

Gurugram: Reviewing the district’s sex ratio status, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri on Wednesday directed the health department to prepare an action plan for villages where the ratio is skewed. These include areas such as Bhondsi, Hailey Mandi, Farukkhnagar, Badshahpur, and Maruti Kunj where the sex ratio is 800-850 females per 1,000 males.

The health department is likely to submit the action plan next week. Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, said, “The district’s overall sex ratio has improved in the last five years. However, in eight to 10 villages, the ratio remains around 800-850, which is comparatively lower than the district’s overall ratio of 910.” The sex ratio of the Gurugram district was 901 in 2018, which increased to 910 in 2019.

“Through our action plan, with a specific focus on these villages, we plan to keep a check on illegal activities leading to female foeticide. The health department would be taking inputs from locals, ASHA workers and village heads. Also, we are actively conducting raids in the city to check violation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act,” he said.

According to Punia, the PCPNDT task force team conducted two raids last week. “During the raid, it came to light that people go to Ghaziabad and Panipat for sex determination before birth or termination of pregnancy. The team, following the tout, found that centres running in the two cities were charging Rs 40,000-90,000 for tests and foeticide,” he said.

Directing the health department to enforce the action plan effectively, Khatri said the department has to strengthen its network of information systems so that any confidential message from local resources could prevent female foeticide. In a statement released by the district administration, he said that scrutiny of documents at the ultrasound centres in the district is mandatory.