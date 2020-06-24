e-paper
Historical status of Tibet must be revived to end border tensions with China: Sangay

Historical status of Tibet must be revived to end border tensions with China: Sangay

Sangay said the ongoing tension in the Galwan valley was not an isolated incident as China has recurrently provoked India in the past.

cities Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Lobsang Sangay
Lobsang Sangay(HT File)
         

To bring lasting peace to border incursions and tensions along the Line of Actual Control, the historical status of Tibet and its relationship with India must be revived, president of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Lobsang Sangay said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a special e-session hosted by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce on the theme: ‘Inda-Tibet-China: Synergising global peace’.

Other key speakers at the session were Lt Gen Aniruddha Chakravarty, Air Marshall RKS Shera, members of chamber, members of Friends of Tribal Society, and members of Tibet-Bharat Metri Parishad.

Sangay said the ongoing tension in the Galwan valley was not an isolated incident as China has recurrently provoked India in the past with the Doklam incident in 2017, in 1967, war in Sikkim and in 1962 war in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said Tibet was historically a zone of peace and the border between Tibet and India was demilitarised. “There was no need for an army, not even a police patrol. Tibet as the buffer zone assures peace between the two countries. Tensions were build up after the India-China border came up which wasn’t there when India shared border with Tibet,” he said.

Sangay proposed that if India recognises Tibet as the buffer zone all tensions will gradually subside.

Speaking on India-Tibet’s historical ties, Sangay highlighted the trade relationship between British-ruled India and Tibet. A cordial trade agreement was signed which was renewed every 10 years till 1944 and there was no trade issue between India and Tibet.Then in 1954, a renewed agreement known as the Panchsheel agreement was signed which is the beginning of the downfall of Tibet and present tension between India-China.

“From treachery to the current tension, we have to move to truce and tradition. That will happen only when we get back to trade and tranquility,” he added.

