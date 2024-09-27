‘I apologise for…’: Rajasthan deputy CM on viral video of son with police escort

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Prem Chand Bairwa issued an apology on Friday after a viral video surfaced on social media showing his son driving an open jeep, allegedly flouting traffic rules while being escorted by a Rajasthan police vehicle. The video, which has triggered widespread backlash, also featured the son of Congress leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj among a group of youths, reported ABP News. The viral video shows four people driving through Jaipur in an open jeep.

Bairwa, responding to the controversy, said he learned about the incident from social media and immediately addressed it with his son.

"My son has just passed his senior level, and the people seen with him in the video are his school friends. They come from well-off families and own cars. He sat in one of those cars, and as soon as I found out, I called him," Bairwa said.

The deputy CM said he personally does not own a car and that his wife’s vehicle is in their village.

“I don't want any problem to arise in my party or anywhere else because of me. That is why I apologise for the fact that my son went with those children. He will not do such a thing and I have explained it to him.”

The viral video shows four people driving through Jaipur in an open jeep, with a police vehicle following closely behind, apparently providing an escort. Social media users accused the deputy chief minister’s son of misusing police resources and violating traffic laws, sparking criticism of both the youth and the Rajasthan Police.

The vehicle seen escorting Bairwa’s son is reportedly registered under the state's transport department, which falls under the purview of the deputy chief minister. Critics are questioning why the children of politicians are being given special privileges, including police escorts.