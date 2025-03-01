Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.1 °C, check weather forecast for March 1, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on March 1, 2025, is 30.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.1 °C and 32.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Indore weather update on March 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.23 °C and 31.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.1 °C and 32.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 137.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 2, 2025 30.19 Few clouds March 3, 2025 29.76 Few clouds March 4, 2025 30.61 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 30.26 Few clouds March 6, 2025 27.37 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 28.64 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 31.67 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.57 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.61 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.99 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 22.46 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



