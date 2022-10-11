Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 6 members of Rajasthan family die after getting buried under sand

6 members of Rajasthan family die after getting buried under sand

jaipur news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 08:17 AM IST

District collector Ankit Kumar Singh said that five of the six died on the spot on Monday while another person succumbed at a hospital

Those killed include three children aged between five and eight. (HT PHOTO)
Those killed include three children aged between five and eight. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Six members of a family, including three children aged between five and eight, were killed and four others injured after they were buried under the sand while collecting it for their house repair at Sapotra in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Monday, officials said.

District collector Ankit Kumar Singh said that five of the six died on the spot on Monday while another person succumbed at a hospital. He promised compensation for the surviving members of the family and added the bodies of the five were handed over to their relatives after their postmortems.

Ramkhiladi, the in charge of Sapotra police station, said that the passerby rushed to save the family and took them out but Ramniri Mali, 40, her daughters Khushboo, 5, Anju, 7, Komal, 8, and relatives Anita Mali, 25, Kesanti Devi, 42, died due to suffocation. He added that four of them were seriously injured and undergoing treatment at Sapotra’s government hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out