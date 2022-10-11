6 members of Rajasthan family die after getting buried under sand

Six members of a family, including three children aged between five and eight, were killed and four others injured after they were buried under the sand while collecting it for their house repair at Sapotra in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Monday, officials said.

District collector Ankit Kumar Singh said that five of the six died on the spot on Monday while another person succumbed at a hospital. He promised compensation for the surviving members of the family and added the bodies of the five were handed over to their relatives after their postmortems.

Ramkhiladi, the in charge of Sapotra police station, said that the passerby rushed to save the family and took them out but Ramniri Mali, 40, her daughters Khushboo, 5, Anju, 7, Komal, 8, and relatives Anita Mali, 25, Kesanti Devi, 42, died due to suffocation. He added that four of them were seriously injured and undergoing treatment at Sapotra’s government hospital.