Bikaner, Six women developed serious health complications including kidney-related issues after undergoing caesarean deliveries at the PBM Hospital in Rajasthan's Bikaner, prompting authorities to constitute an inquiry committee, officials said. 6 women develop complications after C-section deliveries at Bikaner hospital; probe ordered

All the affected patients have been admitted to the intensive care unit where they are being closely monitored, they said.

Principal of Sardar Patel Medical College, Dr Surendra Verma, said that some women reported health complications following delivery and are currently under treatment by specialist doctors.

"Given the seriousness of the matter, a probe committee has been constituted. The exact cause can be ascertained only after the report is submitted. Our priority is to ensure proper treatment and recovery of all patients," he said.

Hospital Superintendent Dr B C Ghiya said continuous monitoring of all the patients is being carried out and teams from the nephrology, gynaecology and medicine departments are jointly treating them.

"Some patients required dialysis, which is being conducted regularly. A detailed medical investigation is underway and further action will be taken based on the findings," he said.

Professor of Nephrology Jitendra Falodiya said the patients are under expert care and necessary medical support is being provided.

Meanwhile, relatives of the patients expressed concern, alleging that the women's condition deteriorated suddenly after initially appearing stable post-delivery.

"They were normal after delivery but later started facing issues like reduced urine output and other complications. Doctors are treating them but we want a fair inquiry so that the real cause is known and such incidents do not recur," said Lekhram, a relative of one of the patients.

Another attendant, Zubeda, also voiced similar concerns over the sudden deterioration in health conditions.

The officials said the investigation is ongoing and the exact reasons behind the complications will be known only after the inquiry report is finalised.

All patients continue to receive treatment in the ICU and the special wards, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.