Another coaching centre student dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota

Another student studying at a private coaching institute in Kota died by suicide on Friday afternoon, police said. This is the fourth such death in Kota in December.

In two separate incidents on December 12, three students, aged 17, 18 and 19 years and studying in private coaching institutes, had died by suicide in Kota.

Kota deputy superintendent of police (SP), Amar Singh said the victim was 18 years old and a resident of Bareilly town in Uttar Pradesh. He was found hanging on Friday afternoon.

The student was staying in a private hostel in Indira Vihar area under Jawaharngar police station.

Police said the incident came to light when the student did not respond to the phone calls by his family. His family asked one of his friends to check upon him. His friend went to his hostel and repeatedly knocked on the door and there was no response.

“Thereafter, the hostel warden was called and she too tried to open the door but failed. Another student who lives in the hostel made a video of the room by pushing the door and found the boy to be hanging,” the officer said.

The police were informed at 4.40pm. The body has been sent for post mortem and family members are informed, said police.

In November last week, a 16-year-old student hailing from Uttarakhand allegedly died by suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan of his PG room in Indra Vihar in Kota. In July, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Andaman and Nicobar also died by suicide.

As many as 121 students have died by suicide in India’s coaching capital, Kota since 2011. In 2022, the suicide cases till date have reached 15, according to official records.

The rising toll has raised question marks on the entire process of coaching, admission and preparation for competitive exams at these coaching centres.

In wake of such cases, the state government has decided to bring a bill to regulate coaching institutes making it mandatory to hold aptitude test of competitive examination before enrolling in coaching institutes; prohibiting glorification of the success of toppers; and making it mandatory for institutes to get their balance sheet audited.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

