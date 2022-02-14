Home / Cities / Jaipur News / BJP to protest outside Raj assembly over CBI inquiry in REET paper leak
jaipur news

BJP to protest outside Raj assembly over CBI inquiry in REET paper leak

BJP's state president Satish Poonia will lead the agitation in which party leaders and workers from all frontal organizations will participate, a spokesperson said.
The BJP's national general secretary and state in charge Arun Singh is set to address the agitation in Jaipur along with other leaders.(HT_PRINT)
The BJP's national general secretary and state in charge Arun Singh is set to address the agitation in Jaipur along with other leaders.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 04:08 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Jaipur

Demanding a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam paper leak case, the opposition BJP will hold a demonstration near state assembly here on Tuesday, a party spokesperson said.

The party-state president Satish Poonia will lead the agitation in which party leaders and workers from all frontal organizations of the BJP will participate, he said.

The BJP's national general secretary and state in charge Arun Singh will reach Jaipur on Monday and will address the Tuesday agitation along with other leaders, the spokesperson said.

He said that nearly 60,000 workers from all over the state are expected to come to the state capital to attend the protest.

The BJP is demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the REET paper leak issue. The case is currently being investigated by the Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jaipur bjp
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out