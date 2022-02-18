Dalit IPS officer takes out marriage procession under police watch in Rajasthan

The marriage procession of a dalit IPS officer was taken out under police protection in rural Jaipur on Friday because of past cases of upper caste people opposing such events.

Sunil Kumar Dhanwanta (26), a 2020-batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre and a native of Jaisinghpura village, rode a mare as part of the procession, said Additional SP (Kotputli) Vidyaprakash said.

The party later left for Haryana for the wedding ceremony, he said.

Vidyaprakash said the security arrangements were made as a precautionary measure.

The IPS officer had also rode a mare as part of the 'Bindauri' ceremony in nearby Surajpura village on Tuesday under the police watch.

Superintendent of Police (Jaipur Rural) Manish Agrawal said the groom had informed the administration about his wedding and the necessary arrangements were made to avert any problem.