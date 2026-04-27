Jaipur, The 15th edition of the Great Indian Travel Bazaar , a B2B inbound tourism event, began in Jaipur, bringing together global buyers, policymakers and industry stakeholders. Great Indian Travel Bazaar begins in Jaipur

The three-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Tourism in association with the Rajasthan tourism department and FICCI at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony at a hotel late Sunday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said tourism is a key driver of economic growth, generating employment and investment in the state.

"The state government is working to position Rajasthan as a year-round tourism destination through initiatives such as heritage restoration, stepwell conservation, development of new circuits including Shekhawati and improvement of infrastructure," she said.

Chief Secretary V Srinivas said tourism is central to the vision of a developed Rajasthan.

He said the state's Tourism Policy 2025 focuses on investment promotion, ease of doing business and expansion in segments such as homestays, film tourism and eco-tourism.

Additional Secretary and Director General in the Union Tourism Ministry Suman Billa said India aims to double tourism's contribution to GDP from about 5 per cent to 10 per cent over the next decade, supported by infrastructure growth and rising demand.

Rajasthan Tourism Secretary Shuchi Tyagi said GITB has evolved into a platform connecting Rajasthan's tourism offerings with international buyers.

Jyotsna Suri, mentor, FICCI Tourism Committee, said GITB reflects the strength of sustained public-private partnership and continues to elevate India's presence on the global tourism map through meaningful engagement.

According to the organisers, GITB 2026 will host more than 10,000 pre-scheduled B2B meetings between Indian sellers and foreign buyers, showcasing tourism segments such as heritage, culture, wellness, wildlife and rural experiences.

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