Heavy rain likely in parts of Rajasthan during next 48 hours

On September 14-15, there is a possibility of very heavy rain at one or two places in the districts of Udaipur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions, the meteorological department said
Heavy rain is likely in several parts of Rajasthan during the next 48 hours due to a low pressure area that has developed over Madhya Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.
There is also a possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday, it said.
A low pressure area has developed over Madhya Pradesh and is currently located over the northwestern part of the state. It is very likely to gradually move in the north-northwest direction during the next 24 hours and then turn north-eastwards towards south Uttar Pradesh, the Met department said.
Under the influence of this system, there is a strong possibility of monsoon becoming active and light to moderate rain in most parts of east Rajasthan during the next 48 hours, it said.
On September 14-15, there is a possibility of very heavy rain at one or two places in the districts of Udaipur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions, it added.
From September 16, there will be a decrease in the heavy rain activity in eastern Rajasthan and light to moderate rain is likely to be recorded at some places in Kota and Bharatpur divisions, the weather office said.
In Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of western Rajasthan, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain at isolated places in the coming days, it said.
Heavy rain occurred at one or two places in the state in the last 24 hours, with Bhungra in Banswara recording the highest rainfall at 84 mm, according to the meteorological department.
‘A day in Bengaluru’ meme is going viral. See hilarious posts here
A Twitter post depicting "a day in Bengaluru" is going viral on social media evoking laughter and relatability. A Twitter handle wrote, “for bangalore people on my timeline,” and shared a hilarious post that was a collage of four separate videos. While another tweeted, “Why are memes so relatable these days?” A Twitter user called Vanshika Garg wrote, “Bangalore people gonna tell their kids, how they used to cross river to go to office everyday."
'Kartavya Path' to have 90 ice cream carts, 30 water vending machines: NDMC
The newly-christened Kartavya Path can have a maximum of 120 ice-cream carts and water dispensing trolleys at six vending locations, NDMC said on Wednesday. New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said that there are six vending zones on Kartavya Path--a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate between Central Vista Lawns and India Gate. He said that an order to this effect has also been issued. The NDMC order said that ice cream trolley trade licences have been issued.
Bihar shooting: Police say 4 suspects identified
Police in Bihar's Begusarai on Wednesday said they have identified four persons, who fired indiscriminately on Tuesday and left one person dead and 10 injured. On Tuesday, police said two criminals on a motorcycle opened fire at separate places on the National Highway 28. The two used a towel to hide their identities. Police said they scanned footage from over 100 CCTV cameras and found the four suspects riding two motorcycles.
AAP launches month-long anti-garbage campaign to highlight BJP’s failures
Lawmaker Atishi led a protest near the Ghazipur landfill site as Delhi's ruling Aam Admi Party launched its month-long “anti-garbage campaign” to highlight issues related to sanitation on Wednesday and “the reality” of Bharatiya Janata Party-controlled civic body's garbage mismanagement and impending health crisis for people living around landfills. Atishi said the BJP will be defeated in the municipal elections. The municipal authorities have undertaken a biomining project to clear the landfill sites.
Mother-son duo found hanging in Bengaluru
A mother and son were found hanging at their house at Hosaguddadahalli in Karnataka. The duo has been identified as Laxmamma (48) and her son Madan (13). Read: Man dies by suicide over harassment by loan recovery agents HLakshman B Nimbaragi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Bengalurufurther said that the bodies have been shifted to the Victoria hospital. The DCP added that the reason for the "suicide" is yet to be ascertained and they are looking into the matter.
