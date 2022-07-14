Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan
According to the Meteorological Department, Bungra in Banswara recorded 137 mm of rainfall while Bagidora, Shergarh, Raipur, Sajjangarh and Sallopat received 98 mm, 93 mm, 91 mm, 80 mm and 79 mm, respectively, during this period.
Heavy showers lashed parts of Rajasthan on Thursday.&nbsp;(File photo. Representative image)
Heavy showers lashed parts of Rajasthan on Thursday. (File photo. Representative image)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 11:18 PM IST
PTI

Heavy showers lashed parts of Rajasthan with Jhalawar's Dug receiving 140 cm of rainfall till Thursday morning, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Department, Bungra in Banswara recorded 137 mm of rainfall while Bagidora, Shergarh, Raipur, Sajjangarh and Sallopat received 98 mm, 93 mm, 91 mm, 80 mm and 79 mm, respectively, during this period.

Sri Ganganagar recorded 86 mm of rainfall, churu 36.6 mm and Sirohi 19.5 mm. Several other places recorded rainfall below 19 mm.

