Jaipur woman, 32, set afire by relatives dies: Police
JAIPUR: A 32-year-old woman allegedly set on fire by relatives over a financial dispute in Jaipur’s Jamwaramgarh area succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, police said.
Jamwaramgarh circle officer Shiv Kumar Bharadwaj said the woman, Anita, 32, gave a statement before her death, accusing 10 relatives including three women of setting her on fire on August 10. The relatives and Anita lived in the same neighbourhood.
Police said the woman was initially admitted to a local hospital in Jamwaramgarh and later shifted to Jaipur in view of her serious condition.
Bharadwaj said the families had a financial dispute and filed complaints against each other in May this year. Anita had then accused them of sexual harassment and intimidation. Four people were arrested in this case at the time.
-
Supertech twin towers: FIR against three former fire officers over issuing NOC
An FIR has been lodged against three former chief fire officers (CFOs) of Gautam Buddh Nagar over alleged irregularities in providing no objection certificate to Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida. The FIR has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station on the complaint of a current fire department official in the wake of an inquiry conducted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fire Service Headquarters (Lucknow).
-
Lots in a name: Row brews over new districts carved out in West Bengal
The West Bengal government's decision to carve out seven new districts from the state's existing 23 has sparked protests in Murshidabad and Nadia, where residents and political parties have objected to the proposed names of the districts. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that within six months, the new districts will be carved out of Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Bankura, while Murshidabad will be split into two new districts.
-
Bhopal: 2 revenue officials washed away while crossing bridge over Siwan river
In a tragic incident, a tehsildar and a patwari (village accountant) were washed away while crossing a bridge of the swollen Siwan river in a car on Tuesday night, said police. Police recovered the body of patwari Mahendra Rajak and the car about 4km away but tehsildar Narendra Singh Thakur remains missing. The rescue teams are trying to locate tehsildar. Rescue teams continue looking for Thakur across the river.
-
Karnataka to provide 2 pc reservation in all state departments to sportspersons
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said his government will provide two per cent reservation in all state departments to sportspersons on the lines of the existing quota in the police and forest department. "The Karnataka government has given 2 per cent reservation for the sports persons in Police and Forest Departments. A file about extending this reservation to other departments will be approved," said Bommai.
-
Bengaluru International Short Film Festival declares winners; See full list here
The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) - the 12th edition ran from August 4 to 14 this year in theatres as well as OTT platforms, has declared winners from the International, Animation, Women's Cinema Collective and Lets Include categories. “Congratulations to all the Winners!” the festival's official Twitter page posted. There were 23 entries in the international section, 22 in the Indian, and 20 in Karnataka.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics