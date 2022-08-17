Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Jaipur woman, 32, set afire by relatives dies: Police

Published on Aug 17, 2022 01:49 PM IST
Anita, a 32-year-old woman brought to a Jaipur hospital with burn injuries on Monday, died on Wednesday morning, police said
Anita, 32, was initially admitted to a local hospital in Jamwaramgarh, a subdivision of Jaipur district, and later shifted to a larger hospital in Jaipur city. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: A 32-year-old woman allegedly set on fire by relatives over a financial dispute in Jaipur’s Jamwaramgarh area succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, police said.

Jamwaramgarh circle officer Shiv Kumar Bharadwaj said the woman, Anita, 32, gave a statement before her death, accusing 10 relatives including three women of setting her on fire on August 10. The relatives and Anita lived in the same neighbourhood.

Police said the woman was initially admitted to a local hospital in Jamwaramgarh and later shifted to Jaipur in view of her serious condition.

Bharadwaj said the families had a financial dispute and filed complaints against each other in May this year. Anita had then accused them of sexual harassment and intimidation. Four people were arrested in this case at the time.

