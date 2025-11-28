Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Kota: 2 killed as sleeper bus crashes into unknown vehicle on Delhi–Mumbai Expressway

ByYpgendra Mahawar
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 04:01 pm IST

Around half a dozen passengers sustained injuries and they were taken to Kota Medical College Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment

Two people were killed early Friday morning when a private sleeper bus carrying 42 passengers crashed into an unidentified vehicle on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway near Arandkheda in Rajasthan’s Kota area, said police.

The victims who died have been identified as Girraj Rebari and Shyamsunder.

Kaithoon station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Sharma said they received information early in the morning about a major crash near Arandkheda.

“When we reached the spot, the front of the sleeper bus was totally crushed. The bus was travelling from Delhi to Indore. Injured passengers were immediately shifted to Kota Medical College Hospital with the help of ambulances,” he said.

Police teams examined CCTV footage from cameras installed along the expressway to identify the vehicle that the bus collided with.

A crane was also deployed to remove the wrecked bus from the highway to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid further accidents.

Passengers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh were on board the sleeper coach. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

