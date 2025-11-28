NAVI MUMBAI: Four people, including a 9-year-old boy, died in separate road accidents across the city on Wednesday. Four killed in separate accidents in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday

According to the police, the first incident occurred on the Mumbra–Panvel Road around 11:45 am when a nine-year-old pillion rider was run over by a trailer. The boy and his father were heading towards Taloja on a two-wheeler when a trailer, allegedly being driven rashly, took a sudden turn near the Foodland signal at Roadpali and hit their two-wheeler. The child fell, came under the trailer’s rear wheel and was crushed. The driver, Rajkaran Ramharak Verma, 22, a resident of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has been booked and allowed to leave after being issued a notice of appearance.

The police said that the second incident occurred in Kalamboli’s Steel Market area, when a painter, identified as Manoj Kumar Ram Baks, 30, was killed after being crushed between two trailers. The trailer driver, Ravinder Singh Sukhdev Singh Gill, 37, who was allegedly speeding, rammed into a parked trailer. “The deceased was painting the rear side of the stationery trailer, which was parked approximately six feet away from another trailer. The accused took a sharp turn and hit the parked trailer, which in turn hit the next trailer. The painter, who was in between the two trailers, was crushed to death,” said a police officer.

In the third incident, Pranay Pradeep Jadhav, 27, a resident of Diva East, died after the motorcycle he was riding pillion crashed into a footpath in Juinagar around 5:30 am. The motorcyclist, Piyush Vijay Khade, 23, allegedly lost control while speeding on the service road leading to the Juinagar Railway Station.

The fourth incident was a hit-and-run case in which a 50-year-old hotel operator, identified as Ramsubhag Kumare Gautam from Karnala, was hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road near Kallegaon bus stop on the Panvel–Pen stretch of the Mumbai Goa highway around 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Uran police, on Wednesday, registered a case of rash and negligent driving in a trailer-yard accident that killed Rafikul SK Muslim, 50, a resident of Malda, West Bengal, on November 17 at Jambhulpada. Rafikul had parked his trailer in a private yard and was standing behind it when another trailer hit him and fled from the spot, the police said.