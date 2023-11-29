close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur News / Man allegedly kills daughter by slitting throat, setting her ablaze in Rajasthan

Man allegedly kills daughter by slitting throat, setting her ablaze in Rajasthan

ByMukesh Mathrani
Nov 29, 2023 01:28 PM IST

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on to nab the accused

A man allegedly killed his daughter in Rajasthan’s Pali district by slitting her throat and later setting her on fire, police said.

Efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused. (Representative file image)

The man remains at large, police added.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Siryari village in Pali district.

The accused is identified as Shivlal Meghwal (57) while the deceased was Nirma Meghwal (32).

According to police, the accused had been living separately from his family staying in Gujarat, for a long time.

Also Read: Man slits throats of his sons in Delhi, one dies

Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused felt his daughter was responsible for discord in the family because of which he committed the crime, police added.

According to police, Nirma, who lived in Gandhidham in Gujarat along with her husband, arrived at Pali to attend a wedding.

Meanwhile, her father Shivlal reached her in-laws’ house, asked Nirma and younger sister to accompany her as he was going to some place.

Nirma then went with her father and minor son on a motorcycle.

He then pretended to forget his mobile phone and asked his younger daughter to wait while he went ahead with Nirma to a secluded place where he allegedly slit her throat and set her body on fire after sprinkling petrol, police added.

When Meghwal returned and his other daughter spotted blood on his hand, she raised an alarm and called the villagers who then alerted the police upon discovering Nirma’s half-burnt body, the police said.

Police said they have recovered the body and the hunt for the accused is underway.

