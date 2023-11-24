Body of newborn found with throat slit in Gurugram’s Badshahpur

Unidentified suspects have been booked for allegedly murdering a newborn infant by slitting his throat and dumping the body alongside Noorpur-Jharsa road in Badshahpur, police officers aware of the matter said on Friday. Police said that the autopsy report said that the infant’s throat was slit with a sharp weapon with blunt edges.

Investigators said that a sanitation worker, Rajesh Kumar, spotted the body while carrying out routine cleaning work on the morning of November 17. He alerted his supervisor as well as the police control room, following which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot.

Inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said that the body was packed inside a polythene bag and then dumped along the roadside.

“We are scanning CCTV camera footage of nearby areas and collecting information from various sources,” he said. Kumar said that the infant was born a day or two before his death.

He said that an FIR against unidentified suspects was registered under sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 302 (murder) and 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body of a child) of Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station on Thursday night.

Officials said that the crime branch teams have also been roped in to trace the suspects involved in the murder.