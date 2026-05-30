Jaipur, A massive dust storm barrelled through several parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, disrupting normal life, though the accompanying rain brought some relief from the intense heatwave conditions. Massive dust storm sweeps through Rajasthan, apocalyptic visuals leave locals reeling

Clouds of dust and sand engulfed many towns, reducing visibility to zero and forcing motorists to switch on headlights during the day. Winds initially picked up in Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar regions, reaching speeds of around 56 kmph, officials said.

Several places reported uprooting of trees and disruption in electricity supply due to strong winds. In Jaipur, a dust storm lasted approximately 10 minutes in the evening before giving way to rain

The storm, triggered by a Western Disturbance, affected districts including Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Alwar and Sikar, while Jaipur witnessed strong winds followed by rain.

"We never imagined such a massive dust storm would engulf the city. It is the first time we have witnessed such an intense storm. The sky turned dark around 2 pm, almost like nightfall. People are moving with their vehicle headlights on, and normal life has been disrupted as we are facing several difficulties," a Churu resident told PTI Videos.

According to weather updates, a very severe dust storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph was moving across northwest Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur and Nagaur districts, and adjoining areas, during the afternoon.

Rainfall was also recorded in parts of the state, including Udaipur and other districts. Churu recorded 14.8 mm of rainfall, Pilani 10.4 mm and Sangaria in Hanumangarh 3.5 mm, officials said.

Dust storms were reported in Sri Ganganagar, with similar conditions witnessed in Churu and Bikaner. Dust clouds also covered areas such as Fatehpur and Laxmangarh in Sikar district.

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