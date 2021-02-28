‘My father, grandmother want to sell me off’: Rajasthan girl tells police
- The girl said she was currently staying at her maternal house of her own sweet will but her family had lodged a false case of kidnapping against them
An 18-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Barmer district has accused her father and relatives of attempting to sell her and also harassing her physically and mentally. She further alleged that her father and other family members killed her mother years ago by setting her on fire. The police registered a complaint on Saturday and are investigating the matter, said police officials.
The girl, a resident of a Barmer village, in her complaint to Narpat Singh, additional superintendent of police, Barmer, alleged that her father and other relatives, including her grandmother were attempting to sell her off. She said they started harassing her when she resisted and locked her in the house for several days. Her complaint further states that she finally escaped a few days ago when some people visited her house to take her.
While her police complaint does not mention the specific reason, trade in brides is a flourishing business in northwest India. Female foeticide and the resulting gender imbalance has made men from Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh indulge in human trafficking to source brides from poverty-ridden areas in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Nepal.
The girl said she was currently staying at her maternal house of her own sweet will but her family had lodged a false case of kidnapping against them. She further alleged that she would be “sold off” if she went to her father’s house.
The police officer confirmed receiving the complaint and said he has directed the local police to register and investigate the case. Hukma Ram, the station house officer (SHO) at Gida police station said they have lodged a case under Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched an investigation.
