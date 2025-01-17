Menu Explore
NEET aspirant allegedly dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota; 3rd case this year

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 17, 2025 12:15 PM IST

Last year, at least 23 people died by suicide across Rajasthan’s coaching hubs- of which 20 are only from Kota

An 18-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in undergraduate medical courses, died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Friday, police said.

The deceased student had come to Kota in April 2024 to prepare for NEET. (Representative file photo)
The deceased student had come to Kota in April 2024 to prepare for NEET. (Representative file photo)

This is the third such suicide case in Kota this year. Last year, at least 23 people died by suicide across Rajasthan’s coaching hubs- of which 20 are only from Kota.

Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Lal Singh Tanwar at the Vignan Nagar police station, said they received information from a private hostel in Ambedkar Colony about a student who was not opening the door of his room.

After reaching the hostel, the police personnel attempted to open the room’s door where they found the student’s body.

The student’s body was taken to MBS Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased student had come to Kota in April 2024 to prepare for NEET.

On January 7, a 19-year-old JEE aspirant from Haryana allegedly died by suicide at Kota’s Rajeev Gandhi Nagar and another student preparing for the same JEE course also died by suicide on January 8 at his hostel accommodation in Vigyan Nagar.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

