19-yr-old JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota: Police

A 19-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission for admission in undergraduate engineering courses, died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Wednesday, police said. The latest incident is the first such suicide case in Kota this year. (Representative file photo)

The latest incident is the first such suicide case in Kota this year. Last year, at least 23 people died by suicide across Rajasthan’s coaching hubs- of which 20 are only from Kota.

A police officer aware of the developments said that the student from Haryana, arrived in Kota two years ago and had been staying in a hostel accommodation in Kota’s Rajeev Gandhi Nagar area.

Also Read:NEET aspirant allegedly dies by suicide in Kota

“On Tuesday, he died by suicide in his hostel room. When he did not respond to the several knocks of the hostel, the owner of the hostel staff broke open the door and recovered the body,” said the officer.

The police also stated that no suicide note has been recovered from his place so far.

“An FSL team was also called to examine the spot. His parents were also informed. We will question them about any behavioural changes in the student in the last few days,” he said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290