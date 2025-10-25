Edit Profile
    NEET student from Odisha dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota

    Published on: Oct 25, 2025 9:05 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    The Rajasthan police said the deceased student, a native of Odisha, had joined a reputed coaching centre in Kota, only four months ago. (Representational image)
    This took the toll of such cases in Rajasthan to 20 this year- 18 in Kota and one each in Sikar and Jodhpur

    Jaipur: A 24-year-old student preparing for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) died by suicide in Kota on Saturday evening, said officials.

    Jawahar nagar station house officer (SHO) Ram Laxman said, “The student, a native of Odisha, had joined a reputed coaching centre in Kota, only four months ago. He was staying at a hostel in Rajeev Gandhi Nagar with his cousin.”

    On Saturday evening, he returned from his classes when his cousin left for his. “After returning from his institute, the latter found their room locked from inside. When the victim did not respond to several knocks, he informed his hostel authority who broke open the door and found him lying dead on his bed,” said SHO.

    Prima facie, no suicide note was recovered from his place.

    “His parents were informed in Odisha. The body has been sent for an autopsy. Further probe is underway,” said Laxman.

    -----------------------

    If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

    Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

    Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

    Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

    ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

    © 2025 HindustanTimes