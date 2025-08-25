One killed, 2 injured as trailers collide and catch fire on Bagoda–Sayla highway

A head-on collision between two trailers on the Bagoda–Sayla highway near Lunwa Jagir village on the Barmer–Jalore border late Sunday night left one driver dead and two others seriously injured after the vehicles burst into flames, the police said. Representational image.

The accident took place around 9 pm in the Gudamalani police station limits, and witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion before flames engulfed the trailers. Locals rushed to the spot and managed to pull out two youths from one of the vehicles. Both had sustained grievous injuries and were initially taken to Bagoda Hospital before being referred to Bhinmal.

Gudamalani SHO Devichand Dhaka confirmed the death, and said the driver of the second trailer could not escape and was charred to death. Efforts are underway to establish his identity.

Preliminary reports suggest that one trailer was transporting rice, while the other was carrying tiles from Morbi in Gujarat. Some accounts also indicated that tower equipment was loaded in one of the vehicles. The fire spread rapidly, fueled by the cargo, and destroyed both trailers.

Firefighters from the RGT company battled the blaze for more than an hour before bringing it under control. The accident caused heavy traffic congestion on both sides of the highway, with vehicles stranded for hours. Police and administration officials later supervised the rescue operations and had the damaged trailers removed to restore traffic movement.