Over 80 arrested after police raids resort in Jaipur
The arrests were made after a team of Jaipur police raided the Saipura bagh palace on Saturday night where the accused were gambling, a senior police official said.
As many as 84 people, including 13 women were arrested for illegal gambling after police raided a resort in Jaisinghpura khor area here, officials said on Sunday.
Those arrested also include an inspector of Karnataka Police and Tehsildar posted in Bengaluru.
"9 hukka, 44 bottles of IMFL, 66 beer bottles, 14 luxury cars, one truck and ₹23.78 lakh in cash were also recovered," additional commissioner of Jaipur Police Ajaypal Lamba said.
"The accused are from different states including Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra etc," police said.
Karnataka's Mudhol Hounds may be roped into service by Special Protection Group
Director of the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University B V Shivaprakash said Mudhol Hound is called as sighthound for its ability to see things from a very long distance. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a push for 'Make In India' campaign, this indigenous dog breed, which is loyal and elegant, is also getting attention, Shivaprakash added.
Mumbai Imagine a Hindu woman asking her neighbour to bring back a handful of soil from Mecca for her to preserve as a memento of the birthplace of Prophet Mohammed. Or think of an entire office giving a send-off to their Muslim colleague bound for Haj. With Muslims in a minority in most workplaces, being faithful to their religious identity at work could be a challenge.
Delhi reports 942 fresh Covid-19 cases, no new death
Delhi on Sunday reported 942 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The fresh cases on Sunday came out of 13,001 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said. With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,93,823 and the death toll to 26,420. The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 5,141, down from 5,559 the previous day.
Beach warriors to the rescue: Versova beach throws up 9.5mt of garbage after 4 years
Mumbai After almost four years, lawyer and activist Afroz Shah had to roll up his sleeves and get into knee-deep muck to do what earned him the Champions of the Earth accolade from the United Nations in 2016. Along with volunteers and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation workers, Afroz went back to Versova beach as the ocean threw up 9.5 metric tonnes of garbage for the first time since 2018 on Saturday.
HC asks BMC to protect tenant interest before evicting them from dilapidated buildings
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) recently held that even if the Technical Advisory Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation identifies a building to be a C-1 category (dilapidated), neither the civic authority nor the owner can forcefully evict the tenants without first ensuring that their interests are protected and area plans are shared with them.
