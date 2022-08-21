Over 80 arrested after police raids resort in Jaipur

As many as 84 people, including 13 women were arrested for illegal gambling after police raided a resort in Jaisinghpura khor area here, officials said on Sunday.

Those arrested also include an inspector of Karnataka Police and Tehsildar posted in Bengaluru.

The arrests were made after a team of Jaipur police raided the Saipura bagh palace on Saturday night where the accused were gambling, a senior police official said.

"9 hukka, 44 bottles of IMFL, 66 beer bottles, 14 luxury cars, one truck and ₹23.78 lakh in cash were also recovered," additional commissioner of Jaipur Police Ajaypal Lamba said.

"The accused are from different states including Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra etc," police said.