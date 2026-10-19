...
...
Next Story

Pali factory fire: 3 workers severely injured, 2 missing in massive blaze

The injured, who have sustained 70% burns, were initially taken to Bangar Hospital in Pali and later referred to a facility in Jodhpur for treatment

Published on: Oct 19, 2026, 14:52:16 IST
By Vijay Mathrani, BARMER
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Three workers sustained severe burn injuries, and two others were reported missing after a massive fire broke out at a guar gum manufacturing unit in Pali’s industrial area late Sunday night.

Police said the fire broke out at about 11:30pm at Sarda Bio Polymers and that eight fire tenders from five stations brought it under control by 4 am on Monday.
Police said the fire broke out at about 11:30pm at Sarda Bio Polymers and that eight fire tenders from five stations brought it under control by 4 am on Monday.

A search operation is on to trace the two missing workers. The three injured were identified as Vicky (19), Awadhesh Kumar (40), and Raju (28). Police said they suffered nearly 70% burn injuries.

Police said the fire broke out at about 11:30pm at Sarda Bio Polymers and that eight fire tenders from five stations brought it under control by 4 am on Monday.

They were initially rushed to Bangar Hospital in Pali and later referred to a facility in Jodhpur for advanced treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit in a lift triggered the fire, which quickly spread through the section where workers were operating. “Around 17 workers were on duty during the night shift when the fire broke out. A short circuit in a lift is suspected to have triggered the blaze, causing it to spread rapidly,” said Pali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vimlendra Singh Ranawat.

The fire also destroyed a tractor-trolley parked inside the premises. Officials said large gas cylinders were stored on site were away from the flames, preventing a larger catastrophe.

 
Home/Cities/Jaipur News/Pali factory fire: 3 workers severely injured, 2 missing in massive blaze
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks