Instead of “me or mine”, it should be “ours”: Prez in address to Rajasthan assembly

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said elected representatives should think beyond themselves for the development of the nation and society. Murmu is on a three-day visit to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh from July 13 to 15. (PTI photo)

Instead of “me or mine”, it should be “ours”, Murmu said while addressing members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly.

Addressing the assembly, President Murmu said the thoughts of legislators should be in the direction of the public.

Also Read:‘Educational institutes help promote equality and justice’: President Murmu

“I want to request all the public representatives that along with behavior, their thoughts should also be in the direction of the public,” she said.

“People love their leaders so much that they elect them once, twice, thrice and even more and send them to the legislative assembly. Sometimes the public is so impressed that they follow everything of their leader, sometimes hair style, behavior, dress,” she said.

Governor Kalraj Mishra, who was also present on the occasion, stressed on quality debate in the house and said that the practice of calling the assembly session on time should be followed.

He said that the MLAs should use their rights for the empowerment of democracy while maintaining the decorum and discipline of the house.

“I feel sad when useless debates are done for cheap popularity. This makes public issues secondary”, he said.

Speaking at the session, assembly speaker CP Joshi said more is needed to work in the direction of social harmony.

Joshi said that through the parliamentary democracy in the Constitution, the central and the state government have been given the right to make laws and we should make such laws which work for the overall progress of the country.

President Murmu is currently on a three-day visit to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh from July 13 to 15.