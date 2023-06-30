Home / India News / President Draupadi Murmu on 3-day visit to Vidarbha from July 4

President Draupadi Murmu on 3-day visit to Vidarbha from July 4

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 30, 2023 04:26 PM IST

President Draupadi Murmu will arrive at Nagpur airport from Hyderabad on July 4 and will travel to Gadchiroli district the following day

NAGPUR: President Draupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to the Vidarbha region from July 4.

President Draupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Gondwana University in Gadchiroli. (Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn)
President Draupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Gondwana University in Gadchiroli. (Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn)

President Murmu will arrive at Nagpur airport from Hyderabad on July 4 evening. She will travel to Maharashtra’s tribal district of Gadchiroli on July 5 morning. She will be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Gondwana University in Gadchiroli.

On her return to Nagpur, she will inaugurate the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Cultural Centre at Koradi in Nagpur district.

She will also visit Wardha on July 6 and attend the convocation ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University. The President will also interact with some prominent personalities from different fields such as literature, social service and education during her stay in Nagpur, an official communication said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out