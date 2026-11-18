The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against senior IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal, directors of Goyal Fashions Private Limited and others over allegations of abuse of official position, purchasing 64 luxury resort villas at substantially discounted prices and extending undue financial benefits to the company through government approvals and investment incentives, the ACB said in an official statement. The preliminary investigation also examined decisions dating back to 2006, when Agarwal was the Udaipur district collector. (File Photo)

The FIR follows a preliminary inquiry that, according to the bureau, found prima facie evidence of irregularities in land conversion, environmental clearances and the sanctioning of a customised investment incentive package.

“Following prior approval granted by the state government under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the bureau registered preliminary inquiry. During the inquiry, records were obtained from various government departments and examined. As the allegations were prima facie substantiated, an FIR has now been registered,” ACB director general Govind Gupta said.

The accused include Agarwal, who served as additional chief secretary of the industries department, company director Mukund Sharan Goyal and managing director Sanjay Goyal. The bureau’s Jaipur City-I unit registered FIR number 0323/2026 under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the ACB statement, Agarwal and his family members purchased 64 villas across three Ananta resort properties in Udaipur, Alwar and Jaipur between October 2023 and October 2026, allegedly at prices significantly below those offered to other buyers.

“On October 3, 2023, Agarwal and his wife purchased 10 villas each, a total of 20 villas, at Ananta Resort in Bujhda, Udaipur, for ₹15 lakh per villa. On the same day, these villas were handed back to the company through perpetual lease deeds under a revenue-sharing arrangement,” the ACB said in its statement.

The bureau further alleged that on March 27, 2026, another 20 villas were purchased at Ananta Resort in Ajabgarh, Alwar, in the names of Agarwal, his wife, sons and parents-in-law for ₹14 lakh to ₹16.5 lakh each.

“These villas were purchased at prices ₹3.5 lakh to ₹4.5 lakh below the applicable DLC rates, whereas other buyers purchased villas at the same resort for approximately ₹6 lakh above the DLC rates. In this manner, Goyal Fashions Private Limited extended undue financial benefits of approximately ₹2 crore,” the bureau said.

Significantly, the finance department issued an order approving a customised investment incentive package for the company on March 27, 2026, the same day the Alwar villa transactions took place, the ACB pointed out.

The bureau further alleged that on October 15, 2026, Agarwal’s sons purchased 24 villas at Ananta Resort in Jaipur for ₹11 lakh each, although the resort’s brochure listed similarly sized villas at ₹59 lakh.

The preliminary investigation also examined decisions dating back to 2006, when Agarwal was the Udaipur district collector.

According to the ACB, 13.705 hectares of agricultural land in Bujhda village were converted for tourism use to develop Ananta Resort without obtaining no-objection certificates from the forest, mining and irrigation departments.

“Two essential conditions of the land conversion order were subsequently removed. These included the requirement to reserve 40% of the land as a facility area and to obtain layout approval from the senior town planner,” the bureau said.

The ACB also questioned regulatory changes made during Agarwal’s tenure as chairman of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, a position he held as an additional charge.

On August 28, 2023, the board amended its checklists for Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) approvals under the stated objective of simplifying procedures.

“The revised checklists removed requirements relating to land conversion documents, forest department no-objection certificates and the Aravalli notification. Subsequently, approvals were granted to the company’s three Ananta resorts in Ajabgarh, Jaisalmer and Jaipur,” the ACB statement said.

Another major allegation concerns benefits extended to Goyal Fashions under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS), 2019.

The bureau alleged that the company applied for a customised incentive package by presenting its Ajabgarh resort as a new unit, although most of the proposed investment had already been made.

To meet the ₹100-crore investment eligibility threshold, the company allegedly included an additional 3.02 hectares of land despite the absence of registration and conversion approvals.

“Before obtaining the eligibility certificate, the company had already sold 127 of the resort’s 135 villas, approximately 95% of the total. However, this fact was not disclosed in any of the project reports,” the ACB said.

On August 19, 2026, a state-level scrutiny and approval committee chaired by Agarwal determined the company’s eligible investment at ₹118.50 crore.

The bureau alleged that the decision was deliberately taken to enable the company to receive substantially higher benefits, subsidies and exemptions under a customised package than those ordinarily available under RIPS 2019.

The FIR marks a significant escalation in the controversy surrounding the 1993-batch IAS officer, who was placed under awaiting posting orders (APO) on October 28 following allegations concerning the resort villa transactions.

The state government subsequently granted approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act on October 30, allowing the ACB to initiate a preliminary inquiry.

Agarwal later challenged the government’s approval and the ACB’s preliminary investigation through a criminal writ petition before the Rajasthan High Court.

Agarwal had returned from the United States earlier this month and reported to the personnel department while awaiting a fresh posting.

The ACB said further investigation has been assigned to additional superintendent of police Prashant Kaushik of its Special Unit-I, Jaipur.

The allegations remain under investigation, and no court has determined the guilt of the accused.