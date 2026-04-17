Rajasthan: Couple found hanging from tree in Jhunjhunu, poison packet recovered

A man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in a forested area of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Friday, with police recovering a water bottle and a packet of poison from the spot, pointing to a suspected suicide pact. Representational image.

The incident took place in the forest area near Bhodki village under the Gudhagorji police station limits.

Police reached the spot, brought down the bodies and sent them to the district hospital, where doctors declared both dead.

The deceased were identified as a 27-year-old unmarried woman from a village in Jhunjhunu district and Sunil Kumar Prajapat, 31, a native of Bhiwani in Haryana.

Police said the woman was unmarried, while the man was married and serving as a soldier in the Army.

Both were found hanging from the tree, while a bottle of water and a packet of poison were lying nearby.

Prima facie, police suspect the two consumed poison before hanging themselves from the tree.

Using an Aadhaar card recovered from the spot, police identified the man and informed his family members about the incident.

Kanaram Parewa, head constable of Gudhagorji police station, said the bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.

Police said complaints were received from both sides, and an investigation into the suspected suicide case has been initiated.