Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at Secretariat library building in Jaipur

A fire broke out at the library of the Secretariat in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Wednesday morning, officials familiar with the incident said. (Representative Photo)

Following the incident, security officers rushed to the fourth floor of the building where the library is located and doused the fire, said people aware of the incident.

The building also houses the social media team of the Rajasthan government.

All the electronic devices, furniture, and books were burnt in the fire before it could be brought under control, said an official, adding that there have been no reports of casualties in the incident.

Though the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, prima facie it might have been caused by a short circuit, said the people mentioned above.

No reports were lodged to the nearby fire stations, said the officials familiar with the development.

