Jaipur, The Rajasthan government has directed all hospitals in the state to ensure strict compliance with treatment protocols and warned them of stringent action in case of any negligence, officials said on Saturday. Rajasthan govt directs strict adherence to treatment protocols after Kota hospital deaths

The move follows after two women died during the postpartum period, the critical time immediately after childbirth, and the deterioration in the condition of several others at a government hospital in Kota.

Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore issued the directions during a meeting on Saturday, an official spokesperson said.

Strict adherence to treatment protocols will be ensured in critical areas such as emergency services, operation theatres, intensive care units, etc., at hospitals across the state, an official statement said.

The authorities have also been instructed to ensure that senior doctors and all staff members remain present during duty hours and perform their responsibilities with diligence, failing which strict disciplinary action will be taken as per the service rules.

Terming the Kota incidents "extremely unfortunate", Rathore said a thorough investigation into them was underway.

She added that strict action has already been taken against the doctors and nursing staff found prima facie responsible.

The official warned that in case of recurrence of such incidents, accountability will be fixed on the institution heads and unit heads concerned.

The statement said that hospital authorities have been directed to conduct detailed inspections of the emergency units, ICUs and operation theatres, and ensure regular sterilisation to prevent infections.

Medical equipment and machines used in treatment must also be sterilised as per the prescribed protocols, it said.

Rathore also said that teams will be deputed from time to time to monitor adherence to protocols at hospitals across Rajasthan.

At least six women developed complications after undergoing C-section at the government-run New Medical College Hospital in Kota on May 4 – reporting a dip in blood pressure and platelet count, and urinary blockage. Two of them died during treatment.

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