Teenagers rape 11-year-old cousin in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2023 11:14 AM IST

Deputy police superintendent Chetna Bhati, who is the investigating officer of the case, said the girl was raped as she was staying with her relatives while her mother was hospitalised

Two teenagers allegedly raped an 11-year-old cousin in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on June 15, police said and added that the accused were taken into custody on Wednesday night and produced before a Child Welfare Committee.

Police said the girl has undergone a medical examination and the investigation was underway. (HT PHOTO)
“The matter came to light when the elder sister of the girl lodged an FIR [first information report] against two of their cousins who are also minors aged 13 and 14,” said deputy police superintendent Chetna Bhati, who is the investigating officer of the case.

Bhati said that the girl was raped as she was staying with her relatives while her mother was hospitalised. “During her stay there, two of her cousins raped her...two other relatives also sexually assaulted her and threatened her,” she said citing the FIR.

In her police complaint, the sister said that the girl narrated her ordeal when she was rushed to a hospital as she suffered heavy bleeding.

Bhati said that the girl has undergone a medical examination and that the investigation was underway.

rajasthan udaipur
