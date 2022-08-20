Video: Speeding car rams into kids on cycle, tosses them in air; driver flees

Two children were hit by a speeding car while they were cycling in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. In a CCTV footage of the incident, two children were seen riding a bicycle when a speeding car rammed into them, tossing them in the air as they fell.

The incident took place in Jasana village in Nohar, Hanumangarh. The children were rushed to a hospital and are in critical condition, a Live Hindustan report stated. They were residents of Phephana village in the district.

The video of the incident, captured on CCTV, was widely circulated on social media platforms. According to the video, the children – identified as Robin (10) and Surendra (12) – were cycling along with a friend on another bicycle. As they approached a turning, they tried to cross the road when the white hatchback car zoomed into them and gravely injured them as they flung into the air and fell in the shrubs on the side. The car still did not stop.

No report has been filed in the incident, the police said, adding that action will be taken after they receive a complaint against the vehicle owner.

In a separate incident in Rajasthan, five people were killed and over 25 injured in a road accident in Pali district late Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred in the Sumerpur area when a tractor trolley and truck rammed into each other.

Police and several ambulances rushed to the spot. According to officials, the victims were on their way to visit Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer district in a tractor trolley when the speeding truck hit them.

