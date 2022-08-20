Video: Speeding car rams into kids on cycle, tosses them in air; driver flees
No report has been filed in the incident, the police said, adding that action will be taken after they receive a complaint against the vehicle owner.
Two children were hit by a speeding car while they were cycling in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. In a CCTV footage of the incident, two children were seen riding a bicycle when a speeding car rammed into them, tossing them in the air as they fell.
The incident took place in Jasana village in Nohar, Hanumangarh. The children were rushed to a hospital and are in critical condition, a Live Hindustan report stated. They were residents of Phephana village in the district.
The video of the incident, captured on CCTV, was widely circulated on social media platforms. According to the video, the children – identified as Robin (10) and Surendra (12) – were cycling along with a friend on another bicycle. As they approached a turning, they tried to cross the road when the white hatchback car zoomed into them and gravely injured them as they flung into the air and fell in the shrubs on the side. The car still did not stop.
In a separate incident in Rajasthan, five people were killed and over 25 injured in a road accident in Pali district late Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred in the Sumerpur area when a tractor trolley and truck rammed into each other.
Police and several ambulances rushed to the spot. According to officials, the victims were on their way to visit Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer district in a tractor trolley when the speeding truck hit them.
Day after CBI raids, Manish Sisodia says 2024 polls will be Modi Vs Kejriwal
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation over the Delhi government's excise policy were not related to corruption, but to stop Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's rise in national politics. Asserting that he did not commit any wrong, Sisodia said that he may get arrested in the coming days and added that he was not scared of going to jail.
‘All CBI officers were…’: Manish Sisodia on 'behaviour' after raid at his house
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday thanked the CBI officials for not causing any inconvenience to his family during their raid at his residence on Friday in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. CBI raids on over 30 locations On Friday, the CBI raided the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations. Union minister Anurag Thakur hit out at Delhi's ruling party.
Mumbai Police gets 26/11-like terror threat from Pakistani phone number
Just two days after the mysterious weapon-loaded boat recovered from Maharashtra's Raigad, the Mumbai Police on Saturday received a threat message, warning of a 26/11-like terrorist attack, people familiar with the matter said. The message was sent via WhatsApp on a Mumbai Police traffic control line via a Pakistan-based phone number. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter and other Intelligence and central agencies have allegedly been roped in.
Himachal cloudbursts: Six killed, 13 missing in Mandi, Chamba
Four people, including three members of a family, were killed and more than 12 others were feared missing after cloudbursts triggered landslides and flash floods in Mandi and Chamba districts on Saturday. Also read: Proposed forest conservation act rules: Green groups from Himalayan states seek withdrawal Eight members of a family were missing after a landslide hit a house at Kasan panchayat in Gohar sub division of Mandi district.
In Delhi, 12 IAS officers transferred hours after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia
In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, 12 IAS officers were transferred within the Delhi government on Friday, hours after a CBI raid at the residence of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy. The reshuffle, however, is not connected to the raids, an official aware of the development said. A 2007-batch IAS officer, Vijendra Singh Rawat will also hold the additional charge of director (planning).
