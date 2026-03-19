Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (March 20-22)

* Theatre: Kaul on cue Not This Again is Kanan Gill’s latest global tour, packed with humorous musings. (Kanan Gill)

Watch Manav Kaul perform at the Rajasthan International Centre this weekend. On Saturday, he will feature in Trasdi, which traces a grieving son’s journey as he revisits memories of his mother, coming to terms with all that was left unsaid. Kaul reflects on the word “mother” and the deep sense of comfort it holds for him.

On day two, he shifts gears for a musical dastangoi performance, Jo Dooba So Paar, based on the life of the legendary 14th-century Sufi poet Amir Khusrau. The production explores Khusrau’s spiritual bond with his mentor, Nizamuddin Auliya, a relationship that shaped a rich musical tradition. Written and directed by Ajitesh Gupta and Mohit Agarwal, the performance blends storytelling with music to bring history alive.

When: March 21; 7 pm and Mar 22; 6.30 pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹299 (for Traasdi) and ₹199 (for Jo Dooba So Paar)

* Stand-up: Kanan Gill live

From his funny movie-review days to performing on the global stage, Kanan Gill has been a familiar name in comedy. Not This Again is his latest global tour, packed with humorous musings. The engineer-turned-comedian has come a long way, from lampooning ’90s Bollywood films to starring in a film alongside Sonakshi Sinha (Noor; 2017). In recent years, particularly after his book Acts of God, his comedy has taken on a slightly more philosophical tone, blending humour with reflection.

When: March 22, 8 pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹799 onwards

* A performance by Aditya Rikhari

Indie-pop singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari is set to perform in the city this weekend as part of his Jaana Samjho Na India Tour. His deeply personal, introspective lyrics resonate strongly with Gen Z audiences, a connection evident in the success of tracks such as Sahiba (2023). Rikhari has also announced a collaboration with Rekha Bhardwaj for Coke Studio Bharat. Expect a setlist featuring favourites such as Faasle, Samjho Na and Paaro, blending electronic and acoustic elements for an evening of soothing music.

When: March 21, 5.30 pm

Where: Hotel Clarks Amer

Entry: Prices start at ₹899

* Stand-up comedy with Vijay Pandey

Expect straight-faced humour and plenty of crowd work at Delhi stand-up comic Vijay Pandey’s show. Titled Mesmerising, it features effortless sarcasm, sharp delivery and quick timing, which make for an easy, enjoyable watch, combined with his observational humour, engaging audience interaction and playful tales where the punchline is his own life.

When: March 21, 6.30 pm

Where: Jaipur Comedy Club

Entry: Prices start at ₹249

* Chords in motion

Artist Antara Dasgupta will present an eight-string-guitar performance titled Journeys through Time this weekend. She has previously performed with international composer Clarice Assad and Elodie Bouny, and has been selected for the Guitar Foundation of America’s mentorship programme and the Volterra Project in Italy. Here, she aims to create an immersive atmosphere reminiscent of a full orchestra.

When: March 20, 7 pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹200

* Celebrate the stepwells of the city

Celebrate Jaipur’s stepwells at Jhoothan Ki Baori, where local communities will come together to share stories about water and nature on World Water Day. The event is organised by Baori Baaisa and the Jaipur Virasat Foundation, in collaboration with UNICEF and the Government of Rajasthan, to raise awareness and funding around lesser-known stepwells in the region.

The event starts with a half-hour heritage walk led by architect Akanksha Modi, followed by a photo walk led by senior journalist Tabeenah Anjum. In addition to these sessions and stories of the region narrated by archaeologist and heritage consultant Rima Hooja, there will be a Kathak performance by Shubham Singh Shekhawat.

When: March 22, 4 pm onwards

Where: Jawahar Kala Kendra

Entry: Free

* Rajasthan Diwas

To celebrate Rajasthan Diwas and the state’s rich legacy of valour, culture and tradition, festivities are in full swing at the Albert Hall Museum from March 17. The three-day celebration began with a visit to the Brij Nidhi Ji Mandir, where Meghwal and Manganiyar artistes will perform rich devotional music.

At the museum, an iconic cultural landmark known for its remarkable collection of pottery and its Egyptian mummy, visitors can explore a range of activities, including live sketching sessions and exhibitions of mandana and rangoli art.

When: Until March 19

Where: Albert Hall Museum

Entry: Free