Why is Congress afraid of raids if nothing to hide: BJP Raj president

Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi hit back at the Congress on Thursday over ED raids in the state, saying that if the Congress has nothing to hide, why is it afraid of the raids. Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal address a press conference in Jaipur on Thursday. (PTI)

Joshi said even some Congress leaders had taken out a foot march to seek justice for youth. “Should the guilty not be caught and punished? The BJP will ensure that the culprits are caught and the youth get justice,” he said.

Taking a dig at Gehlot, Joshi said, “Today Rahul Gandhi does not want to come to Rajasthan. Congress people are saying this. He does not want to see Ashok Gehlot’s face… why is he so is angry... so they got his sister to make announcements.”

Joshi said the Congress can’t fool the people anymore. “(Prime minister Narendra) Modi has done what he promised so the people have faith in BJP and Modi.”

Reacting to chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s statement that the Congress will give seven guarantees to the people, state BJP president CP Joshi said, “Those who have no guarantee, the people don’t trust their guarantees. Five years back they gave guarantee of farm loan waiver and unemployment dole… today people asking what happened to that. Many farmers were force to commit suicide and lands of thousands of farmers is on the brink of being auctioned… the youth did not get any dole.. who is responsible for this?”

Asked about the ED raids on Congress leaders, Joshi said, “Why are they afraid? If you are in the right then why are you worried? (Congress leader) Gopal Kesawat was arrested with cash but few days after his arrest, the corruption sections were removed from his FIR. Who has destroyed the future of lakhs of youth? Dr Jaroli (former RPSC chairman) said top officials and leaders are involved in the paper leaks. Who appointed Salman Khurshid the lawyer for Suresh Dhaka (accused in the paper leaks), an RPSC member confessed that he paid Rs1.4 crore to become a member… Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle and Kalam Coaching Centre are all under are the scanner. Today lakhs of youth are getting justice. If you are not in the wrong, why are you afraid,” he asked.

On Gehlot’s son Vaibhav being summoned by the ED, Joshi said, “He is worried more about his son Vaibhav than the vaibhav (glory) of Rajasthan. This is an old case. If he (Gehlot) had not put agencies to snoop on MLAs and ministers and to save his government but had put them to prevent corruption and crime, this day would not have come.He said all the development works that have taken place in the last five years, happened because of the schemes of the BJP government at the centre. “The Congress did no work in sixty years. The number of houses, toilets, Jan Dhan accounts, roads, civil aviation works, have taken place because of help from the centre. If there were no central schemes, Gehlot would have no work to do,” he said.

On continuing protests in the BJP over distribution of tickets, Joshi said, “In all elections, wherever the sentiment is in favour of the BJP, it is natural for party workers who have put in hard work, to seek a ticket. But only one person get the ticket and it is natural that others are disappointed. But we are all one family and will work together for the party.”

