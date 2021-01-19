Woman arrested for marrying widow in guise of a man to grab cash, jewellery

By Aabshar H Quazi

Kota city police arrested a woman who in the guise of a man married a widow and robber her of ₹1.50 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹3 lakh. The accused married the widow 7 months ago and was caught when the widow lodged a complaint at Kunhadi police station, the police said on Tuesday.

"The victim, a 30-year-old widow, approached Kunhadi police station of Kota city a fortnight ago with the complaint that her second husband, ‘Vikas’ (32), has taken away her ₹1.50 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹3 lakh," said deputy inspector Bhagwat Singh Hingad.

The police investigated the case and got hold of ‘Vikas’ who was found to be a woman during the medical examination, Hingad said. The police found that the original name of the accused is Vijeta.

“Since the physical relationship between the two would have exposed Vikas aka Vijeta, the accused befooled the widow and told her that as per a tantric anyone who would see her naked would die. Both did not have any physical relationship during 7 months of their marital relationship,” Hingad said.

He said, “Earlier in January 2020, Vikas aka Vijeta was sent to the women’s shelter home, Naarishala, in Nanta area of Kota city by the Vigyan Nagar police after locals complained that Vikas, in veil of a male constable, was living with a child claimed to be ‘his’ daughter. The locals complained that the child seemed to have been abducted."

The widow was working as a security guard at the Naarishala a year ago after she left her in-laws’ home with her two kids following the death of her husband 4 years ago, said Hingad.

The accused told the widow that “he is a man and the police had falsely sent him to Naarishala.” “The widow got into the trap as the latter kept short hair and has a heavy manly voice,” he said Hingad.

“The widow and Vikas developed friendly relations and when Vikas came out of Narishala 7 months ago, both got married in a temple,” he said.

"Vijeta claims to be a resident of Bihar but she does not have any identification documents to prove her identity," Hingad said.

Vijeta has been sent to judicial custody after being arrested for the financial fraud, he said.

The widow said it was a huge breach of trust for her.

