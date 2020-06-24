Jeep driver flees after dragging Chandigarh cop along for 50 metres

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 16:31 IST

Chandigarh: A head constable of Chandigarh Police was hospitalised after he was dragged for 50 metres by a jeep driver, who he had stopped to check documents at a naka (checkpoint) on Tuesday night.

Police said the naka was put up near the Motor Market in Sector 48 from 5.30pm to 10pm amid rising snatching incidents in the area.

Head constable Varinder Singh, who is posted in the Sector 49 police station, was checking documents of vehicles when a black jeep with a Punjab registration number drove in with loud music. When signalled to stop, the jeep slowed down but just when Varinder put his hand in to take the documents, the driver sped off.

Varinder’s left hand was stuck in the window but the driver kept dragging him. Police personnel in the vicinity raised the alarm while running behind the vehicle to help Varinder, who fell off as the jeep picked up speed.

He was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, with injuries on the shoulder, arms and legs.

A case was registered but no arrest has been made so far.