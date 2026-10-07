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Kalamassery gangrape case: two more, including a woman, nabbed by police

Kalamassery gangrape case: two more, including a woman, nabbed by police

Published on: Oct 7, 2026, 12:31:52 IST
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Kochi, Two more persons, including a woman, have been nabbed in connection with the recent gangrape of a woman at Kalamassery here, police said on Wednesday.

Kalamassery gangrape case: two more, including a woman, nabbed by police
Kalamassery gangrape case: two more, including a woman, nabbed by police

The two accused Saranya alias Ammu, a native of Alappuzha, and Sanju, who hails from Thrissur were apprehended on Tuesday night in Wayanad, where they were in hiding, a senior police officer said.

"They were nabbed from Wayanad where they were hiding and are being brought here. Their arrests will be recorded after they are brought here and questioned," he said.

Kochi City Police Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar later told reporters that based on the survivor's statements, Saranya allegedly also had a prime role in the assault.

The crime occurred on October 2, and four people were allegedly involved in the assault, police had said on Monday.

The accused allegedly recorded visuals of the survivor.

Police have arrested two of the accused, identified as Sreeraj and Jith Martin, and remanded them to judicial custody.

The survivor informed her partner about the incident and later lodged a complaint with the police.

Police had said an investigation was underway, and they are working to establish the full sequence of events.

While speaking to reporters in Kochi, he said the survivor returned home severely injured with a swollen face after she went out in connection with a promised job.

The partner alleged that four people, including a woman, assaulted her and more people entered the room later.

Only after she broke a beer bottle and threatened to kill herself if the assault continued, the attackers stopped, her partner had said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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