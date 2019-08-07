Kartarpur corridor project unhindered by govt move in J&K

cities

: The government’s move in J&K may have jolted Pakistan, but work continues unabated, without any sign of tension, at the Kartarpur corridor, a joint collaboration between both the countries.

Work on the construction sites continued as usual on Tuesday, on both sides of the international border at the Dera Baba Nanak town in Gurdaspur district, where the corridor is being built to provide Indian devotees easy access to gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Guru Nanak. This historic gurdwara is situated only 3 kms from the border in Pakistan, which Indian devotees take ‘darshan’ of with binoculars. The developments J&K have not affected the footfall of devotees who come to view the historic shrine.

With both countries having announced the opening of the corridor for the occasion of 550th parkash gurpurb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak, construction work on the passenger terminal and the highway is in full swing in India and in Pakistan.

“Construction is in full swing and we will not allow the project, which has long been a desire of the Sikh community, to be affected by any tension between India and Pakistan,” said minister of cooperation and jails Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is also an MLA from Dera Baba Nanak.

According to the construction company, 60 percent of the work is complete. During the secretary level talk held between both countries at Wagah border on July 14, Indian officials had said the project’s first phase would be complete by of September end. Work at the corridor is being carried out under supervision of Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

