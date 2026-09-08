Kochi, Police on Tuesday said two students arrested in connection with the alleged morphing and circulation of obscene images and videos of teachers and female students have been booked under the POCSO Act after child sexual abuse material was found on their devices.

Keralam: Two college students booked under POCSO after child abuse material found on devices

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Kochi City Police Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said the material was found on the mobile phones and other electronic devices of Sreehari, a second-year BBA Logistics student of Bharata Mata College in Thrikkakara, and Saneesh, a student of another college.

Both were arrested for allegedly morphing and circulating obscene images and videos of teachers and female students of Bharata Mata College.

Kumar said the two were members of a paid Telegram group where such images and videos were allegedly circulated for monetary gain.

"Their intention behind creating the premium group was to make money through such images and videos," he told reporters here.

While Sreehari was arrested last week, Saneesh was apprehended a day ago.

Kumar said strong legal action would be taken against other members of the Telegram group based on their role and the evidence gathered against them, including whether child sexual abuse material was found on their devices.

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{{^usCountry}} He said several people were being questioned in connection with the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said several people were being questioned in connection with the case. {{/usCountry}}

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"Some may have become part of the group by mistake or without knowing about its intention. We will take action based on the evidence we find," he added.

According to police, a preliminary examination of the devices seized from Sreehari revealed several morphed photographs and videos of his classmates and teachers.

Police had said Sreehari was a member of the media cell of a student organisation, through which he allegedly obtained photographs and videos of students and teachers.

According to the FIR registered against him, Sreehari had allegedly been taking photographs and videos of teachers and students at the college since 2025 and morphing them into obscene content before uploading them to Telegram and Instagram, where they were allegedly circulated among various groups.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.