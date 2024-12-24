12 Bangladeshi fishermen released from Bengal jail

Twelve Bangladeshi fishermen, who had been lodged in a correctional home in West Bengal since mid-September, were released on Tuesday. The 12 fishermen accidentally entered Indian waters after their boat capsized.

The 12 fishermen accidentally entered Indian waters after their boat capsized and they landed at Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas. They were arrested under section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946. They had been in jail since September 15.

This comes at a time when the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal has been coordinating with the Centre to secure the release of 95 fishermen from the eastern state who are presently lodged in Bangladesh prisons.

“Twelve Bangladeshi fishermen, who were lodged in the Diamond Harbour sub-correctional home, were released on the orders of the Kakdwip court. They have been kept in a flood shelter at Akshaynagar. They would be handed over to Bangladesh authorities very soon,” said Manturam Pakhira, TMC legislator from Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas.

“We were treated well here. We were all safe. We are very happy that we are able to return home. We are grateful to the West Bengal government. We would hope that the Indian fishermen, who are lodged in Bangladesh prisons, are also released and allowed to return home,” Sakil Muhammed, a Bangladeshi fisherman told media persons after his release from Diamond Harbour correctional home.

At least 95 fishermen from West Bengal in six trawlers were arrested by the Bangladesh authorities in October this year when they accidentally entered Bangladesh waters.

According to data placed in Parliament on November 29, over 500 Indian fishermen are lodged in jails in various countries. Out of this, 95 are lodged in Bangladesh jails. Around 141 Indian fishermen are lodged in jails in Sri Lanka and 211 are lodged in prisons in Pakistan. Indian fishermen are also lodged in jails in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“The matter regarding release of fishermen from Bangladesh is presently sub-judice,” the Lok Sabha was told.

Pakhira said that while 95 fishermen were arrested by the Bangladesh authorities and six trawlers were seized, one fisherman, who jumped into water out of fear, went missing. He is still missing.

“Mamata Banerjee has already spoken to the Centre and to the Bangladesh deputy high commissioner in Kolkata to secure their release. The state home secretary is constantly in touch with the Centre on this issue,” said Pakhira