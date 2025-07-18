Bengal: Mechanical engineering student found dead in his IIT Kharagpur hostel room

Kolkata: A 21-year-old mechanical engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur in West Bengal was found dead in his hostel room on Friday morning, with preliminary investigations suggesting death by suicide, police said. Police said that no suicide note was found and the student’s body was sent for postmortem. (Representative photo)

Police said that no suicide note was found and the student’s body was sent for postmortem.

“A fourth-year student of mechanical engineering was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday morning. He was a resident of Kolkata. His parents have arrived,” Bhargab Maitra, a civil engineering professor and dean of students at IIT Kharagpur, said.

According to police officers, the student had returned to the institute on Wednesday. He had gone home for summer vacation. Their classes had resumed on Thursday.

“On Friday morning at 10.40 am, the student’s father called up the hostel officials and said that his son was not taking calls. The hostel warden had gone to his room to check. When the student did not respond, the IIT authorities informed the police,” a police officer said.

The police broke open the hostel room door and found the student hanging. “Preliminary investigations suggest that the student may have died by suicide, but the police are waiting for the autopsy report,” the officer said.

“As per records reviewed at the institute’s SARTH Counselling Centre, there were no prior indicators of mental health concerns. The faculty advisor from the department said that there were no apparent academic and non-academic issues that caught their attention,” a statement issued by IIT Kharagpur said.

Two more students have died by suicide on the campus since January. A fourth-year student died by suicide on April 20, while a third-year undergraduate student was found dead in his hostel room on January 12.

Following the April 20 incident, IIT Kharagpur authorities introduced a series of measures like counselling calendars and barcodes on every hostel room door for students to scan and seek help from on-campus counsellors.

