Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengal police book Mithun Chakraborty for alleged hate speech

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2024 06:11 PM IST

The BJP said chief minister Mamata Banerjee did not even congratulate Mithun Chakraborty after he won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and now she is honouring him by filing a case

The West Bengal police on Tuesday registered a criminal case against actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty for his remarks during a speech on October 27

Mithun Chakraborty (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
Mithun Chakraborty (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

“The case was registered on a complaint lodged by Kaushik Saha, a Salt Lake resident, at the Bidhan Nagar North police station. Saha accused Chakraborty of inciting violence and communal hatred in his speech which was telecast by several news channels,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

The case was registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including 192 (intentionally or wantonly giving provocation to cause a riot) and 196 (promoting enmity between various groups), police officials said.

Chakraborty delivered the speech on October 27 at a BJP event where Union home minister Amit Shah launched the party’s membership drive at Salt Lake and felicitated him for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The controversial remarks were seen as a retort to a communal statement by a TMC leader during the Lok Sabha elections and a dare to the TMC.

Chakraborty was not available for comments on Wednesday. BJP’s Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar called the charges baseless.

“A lot of allegations like these are made every day. They are baseless. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee did not even congratulate Chakraborty after he won the prestigious award. Now she is honouring him by filing a case,” Majumdar said.

TMC state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said, “He (Chakraborty) is a great actor and the worst politician. He thinks dialogues from movies can be used in public speeches. What he did is shameful.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //