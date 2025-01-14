Bengal police sub-inspector arrested on charges of rape

Siliguri: A police sub-inspector from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district was arrested produced before a district court on Tuesday on charges of raping a woman, officials said. The accused police sub-inspector was produced before a district court on Tuesday and he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. (Representational image)

The accused, Subrata Goon, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by the judge.

The woman alleged in her complaint that Goon raped her on Friday at his rented house, which is located close to the Rajgang police station where he was posted. The woman alleged that Goon summoned her to Rajganj police station in connection with a case and then took her to his home.

The complaint was registered at the Siliguri women’s police station in the adjacent Darjeeling district and forwarded to the Jalpaiguri police.

Goon was removed from duty on Saturday, officials said.

The accused was produced before the Jalpaiguri chief judicial magistrate’s court where four lawyers prayed for his bail which was denied.

Public prosecutor Soumya Chakraborty said, “The court wants to see the case diary on Friday.”