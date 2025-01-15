Menu Explore
Bengal TMC worker murder: 1 arrested; search on for prime accused

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2025 08:18 PM IST

A worker of ruling TMC was killed while two others were injured when they were attacked at a road inauguration ceremony at Kaliachak in West Bengal’s Malda district on Tuesday

Kolkata: One person was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker in West Bengal’s Malda district even as police are searching for the prime accused in the case who is still at large.

Police said that the arrested accused is a close associate of the prime accused, who is still at large. (Representational image)
“We have arrested one person in connection with the murder. The prime accused is still absconding. Search operation is going on,” said Pradeep Kumar Yadav, superintendent of police of Malda district.

A worker of ruling TMC was killed while two others were injured when they were attacked at a road inauguration ceremony at Kaliachak in Malda district on Tuesday.

Police said Hasa Sheikh died at the spot while TMC’s local unit chief Bakul Sheikh and his brother Esaruddin Sheikh were hospitalised.

“There was no firing. The victim was hit with stones and bricks,” said Yadav.

Police said that the arrested accused, Amir Hamza, 24, is a close associate of Zakir Sheikh, the prime accused. Zakir is also a TMC worker.

“Zakir has a criminal background. We have launched a search operation. Sniffer dogs and drones were being used. The area has large mango orchards and other crop plantations,” said an officer.

