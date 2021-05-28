Centre transfers Bengal chief secretary to Delhi, sets up faceoff with Mamata

The central government on Friday asked the West Bengal government to relieve West Bengal government’s chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and asked him to report to the Department of Personnel and Training by 10 am on May 31.

The Centre’s order comes after a row broke out between the Centre and the West Bengal government after it was reported that the Prime Minister who was at Kalaikunda was kept waiting and the chief minister and the state chief secretary met him only for 15 minutes and handed him the reports.

