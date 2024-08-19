College student arrested for ‘offensive’ social media posts on RG Kar incident

A 23-year-old college student in Kolkata was arrested on Sunday on charges of uploading “offensive” social media posts related to the RG Kar rape and murder and life threat to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Doctors stage a protest in front of Nirman Bhawan in Delhi on Monday against the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The woman Kirti Sharma, a second year BCom student, had shared three posts on her Instagram account related to the RG Kar incident and two posts on the chief minister.

A senior police officer said that in her posts related to the RG Kar incident, she disclosed the picture and identity of the victim which was very much “offensive” in nature.

“She shared two stories on the chief minister containing offensive comments and life threats to her as well. It was provocative in nature and may create social unrest anytime and promote hatred among community,” the officer said.

On August 17, Sagarika Ghose, TMC Rajya Sabha MP, flagged the post uploaded by Sharma while tagging the Kolkata Police on X.

“A college student who put out social media posts calling for the assassination of chief minister @MamataOfficial has been arrested by the @KolkataPolice. The right to free speech does not involve calling for the murder of an elected official. Right to protest is fundamental but incitement to violence is a crime. We want JUSTICE and we share the anguish of citizens but no one can justify a call for assassination,” Ghose wrote on X on Monday after the arrest.

A senior police official said that Sharma was arrested from her residence in Bangur on Sunday on the basis of a complaint lodged with the Taltala police station.

She was arrested under sections 72 (disclosing identity of victims), 79 (insulting modesty of a women), 240 (giving false information), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult), 353(1) (intention to incite), 356(2) (defamation) and 196(1) (promoting enmity).

She was produced in the Bankshal court. She got bail.

“Police have become very active to check social media posts and sending notices to individuals. Had they been so active to provide safety to women such unfortunate incidents wouldn’t have happened. At the same time social media users should also show some restraint and see that their posts don’t spread hatred or incite people,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP leader.