Cooch Behar double murder: One body found in almirah, another in septic tank

A chilling incident has come to the fore in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district after a 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his father and cousin and stuffed their bodies in two separate places of the house, police officials said on Monday. Representational image.

While the body of 65-year-old Bijoy Kumar Baisya was found in an almirah, the body of his nephew Gopal Roy (50) was found dumped in the septic tank. Baisya’s son Pranab is the prime suspect and is currently absconding, the police said.

“Two dead bodies have been recovered from a house. The police have initiated a probe into the two murders,” Cooch Behar superintendent of police Dyutiman Bhattacharya said.

Locals of Dawaguri in Cooch Behar told media persons that a fish vendor, on his way to work in the early morning, spotted blood stains on the balcony of Baisya’s house and raised an alarm.

The police were immediately alerted and when they broke into the house, they found the body of Baisya in the almirah, wrapped in a blanket. Locals then informed the police that even Roy was missing. The police then found the latter body in the septic tank.

A handwritten letter, allegedly by Pranab, was also found in the house, in which it was said that the suspect was taking his father to Chennai for treatment.

“We are looking into every aspect of the case, whether the old man and his nephew were killed by Pranab or whether there is someone else involved and is trying to frame Pranab for the family’s property,” said another police officer.

Locals claimed that Pranab was a drug addict and often tortured his parents. His mother died two months ago, and the family owns a lot of agricultural land.