Governor observers state ‘foundation day’, ignores Mamata’s call for not doing so

Governor CV Ananda Bose went ahead with the commemoration of West Bengal’s “foundation day” on Tuesday even as chief minister Mamata Banerjee called for cancelling the programmes to mark it as it would rekindle bitter memories of the state’s creation after partition. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose at West Bengal “foundation day” celebrations in Kolkata. (PTI)

Banerjee pointed out the state was not founded on any particular day, least of all on June 20, and that it was formed through the infamous Radcliffe Award, referring to the demarcation of India–Pakistan and what is now India-Bangladesh–frontier.

In a two-page letter to Bose on Monday, she requested him to cancel the celebrations. “I am stunned and shocked to know that you have decided to organise a programme...at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, commemorating what you have peculiarly chosen to describe as the ‘State Foundation of West Bengal’,” Banerjee wrote.

She cited a telephonic discussion earlier in the day and said Bose admitted that a “unilateral and non-consultative decision” to declare the state’s “foundation day” is unwarranted. Banerjee pointed out West Bengal was carved out through a painful and traumatic process.

The partition left tens of thousands dead and millions displaced.

Banerjee wrote they have since independence, never rejoiced, commemorated, or celebrated any day as the “foundation day” of West Bengal. “Rather, we have seen the Partition as a result of unleashing of communal forces that could not be resisted at that point in time,” she said.

Bose went ahead with the flagging off a peace run of National Cadet Corps cadets in the first of a series of programmes scheduled on Tuesday as a part of the state “foundation day” celebrations.

This comes days after Bose told the media that he has an excellent working relationship with the Banerjee-led administration despite disagreements.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was earlier at loggerheads with Bose’s predecessor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has since become the vice president. In December 2020, TMC wrote to then-President Ram Nath Kovind demanding Dhankhar’s removal.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed Bose over the state “foundation day” celebrations. Sukanta Majumdar, the state BJP chief, said Banerjee should observe the day. “It was on June 20, 1947, that the legislative assembly of Bengal met and took a decision on the partition of Bengal. This is history. We cannot deny it. The governor is observing this day. The BJP will participate if she [Banerjee] celebrates this day.”

The state BJP was also expected to observe the state “foundation day” in Kolkata on Tuesday.