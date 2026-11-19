Kolkata, Junior doctors at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday staged demonstrations on the campus, demanding the withdrawal of show-cause notices issued to eight interns, and reportedly gheraoed the principal for several hours. Junior docs stage protest at Kolkata Medical College, demand withdrawal of show-cause notices

The protesters also clashed with alleged ABVP supporters, who entered the campus amid the demonstrations, officials said.

The eight junior doctors were served show-cause notices on Tuesday for criticising the government's decision to shift people injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal to a private hospital.

At least 19 people died, and 25 others were injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on October 17, following a crowd surge amid rain.

The junior doctors, in a press conference, had questioned why these critically injured patients requiring advanced, life-saving treatment had to be moved to a private hospital when government medical colleges were equipped to provide such care free of cost.

The press conference, reportedly held while the junior doctors were supposed to be on duty, drew the attention of the state government. Subsequently, the Chief Minister's Office sought a detailed report from the Health Department, officials said.

The notices sparked protests on Wednesday morning, with the interns questioning the grounds on which action had been initiated against their colleagues. They also demanded a copy of the inquiry committee's report, on whose recommendations the notices were reportedly issued.

A meeting of the college council was subsequently convened to discuss the matter, even as the junior doctors continued their sit-in outside the principal's office, demanding that the notices be withdrawn.

Principal Indranil Biswas was also reportedly gheraoed by the protesters for several hours.

Tensions escalated when a group of people allegedly associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad entered the campus, leading to a confrontation with the protesting students.

A junior doctor associated with the Medical Students' Council alleged that the group had barged into the campus and assaulted him and some of the protesting interns.

"They even tried to assault one of our senior colleagues. When I tried to record the incident on my phone, they snatched it and beat me up," he alleged.

ABVP state secretary Neelkantha Bhattacharya denied that supporters of the organisation had assaulted the protesters, claiming that its members were attacked instead.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Health Minister Shardwat Mukherjee said protests should not take the form of a gherao.

"They have already been given time to submit their replies in writing," he said.

At a press conference late on Wednesday, the interns alleged that the college authorities had acted under pressure from higher officials, and were not acting on their own assessment of the matter.

Mukherjee, however, said action had been taken in accordance with National Medical Commission guidelines.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.